A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after his 5-year-old daughter died from injuries he told authorities she sustained from an accident at the family's home, police said Thursday.
According to arrest documents, officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday from Aaron Hawkins, 23, who told dispatchers his daughter, Summer Hawkins, had accidentally fallen and was unresponsive.
First responders rushed the girl to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the documents say. Hospital staff who treated Summer told police they'd observed "severe bruising and trauma" that they believed was "not consistent" with an accidental fall.
Homicide detectives were called to the hospital to investigate, and a preliminary examination by the East Baton Rouge coroner revealed severe bruising on the child's bottom, upper legs, hips, back and forearms, as well as "minor swelling and bruising" on her left eye and chest.
The coroner noted the bruising was "severe" and appeared to have been "inflicted upon the victim in a criminally abusive manner."
Autopsy results released Thursday evening officially listed the girl's cause of death as a homicide caused by "multiple blunt force injuries."
A witness at the scene later admitted she saw Hawkins hit his daughter with a belt as a form of discipline, telling investigators that she was forced to intervene days earlier during a similar incident in which Hawkins repeatedly hit the girl.
The witness told authorities she considered Hawkins' form of discipline to be "excessive."
Hawkins currently faces one felony count of cruelty to juveniles. BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said more charges may be filed pending the results of the investigation.