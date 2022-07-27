An argument led to the first homicide in Plaquemine this year, and three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, the Plaquemine Police Department said Wednesday.
Authorities say Mario Walker, 29, was killed by a gunshot to the head at the intersection of W.W. Harleaux and Calvin streets shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Walker was driving along the street and got into a brief argument with Jontrell Wilson, 28, of Plaquemine, police say.
"Several of the males yelled something at him about his car and he stopped," Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said.
When Walker got out of his car, Payne said, Wilson hit Walker on the side of the head with a pistol after retrieving it from a nearby vehicle.
"When Mr. Walker fell to the ground, the other suspect that was fighting him reached down and picked the weapon up," Payne said. "That's when Walker took off running."
As Wilson and two other men, Plaquemine residents Jaymetrice Provo, 30, and Jaylon Smith, 26, chased Walker, authorities say the pistol malfunctioned because the magazine disengaged after Wilson hit Walker in the head.
According to police, Provo then tried to fire several shots while chasing Walker, then shot Walker in the back of the head with a single shot.
Officials say Provo, Smith and Wilson then fled in a black Mercedes had been Smith driving.
Walker was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and died from his injuries at the hospital, police say.
Early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, the three men were caught during a traffic stop and arrested by Alabama State Police outside Mobile after state troopers realized the men were wanted in Louisiana, authorities say.
All three are awaiting extradition to Plaquemine, according to police.
Payne said Provo faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Wilson faces charges as a principal to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
Smith, who police say drove the car from the altercation, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
"It's just very senseless," Payne said. "It started out as a verbal confrontation and turned into a physical confrontation where, all of a sudden, a gun was produced and ended a young man's life."