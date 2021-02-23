A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, police said.
The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. at Siegal Select apartments, located at 11140 Boardwalk Dr., according to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officials said the man was taken to the hospital and his injuries did not seem life threatening.
No other information was immediately available, including a motive or suspect. The shooting still remains under investigation.