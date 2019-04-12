Baton Rouge firefighters safely evacuated the Olive Square Apartments as the roof began to collapse Friday evening , Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said in a release.
Firefighters arrived at the complex on La Annie Drive to find heavy smoke pouring from the building. Shortly after entering the second floor the roof began to collapse, forcing firefighters to evacuate, Monte said.
Firefighters managed to contain the fire before it could spread to other buildings, he said.
No injuries were reported; Red Cross is providing assistance to 37 residents of the building.
Though the cause of the fire is not known at this time, foul play is not suspected, Monte said.