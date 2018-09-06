Two people were injured in an overnight apartment fire on Greenwood Drive, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said.
Three adults were inside the apartment, located at 2963 Greenwood Drive, when it caught fire around 2:42 a.m., Miles said.
One occupant suffered small burns to the hands, arm and leg while a second person had a hand injury from breaking a door, Miles said.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the kitchen area of the apartment so the flames didn't do a lot of damage to the building, Miles said. Officials did not find smoke detectors in the apartment.
Fire department officials do not know the cause of the fire, but they continue to investigate.