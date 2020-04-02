Two Baton Rouge men were arrested in a shooting and stabbing in front of a Plank Road business Sunday evening that left both in the hospital, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Around 12:30 a.m. on March 29, police responded to the 5500 block of Plank Road, where they found Steven Cook, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg, according to the arrest warrant. A block away, police found Jackie Jackson Jr., 23, with a life-threatening stab wound in his abdomen. Both were treated at the hospital for their injuries.
A witness told police Cook and Jackson were arguing in front of a store when the fight escalated and Cook stabbed Jackson with a knife, the warrant says. Jackson then walked to the parking lot and retrieved a handgun, firing twice at Cook before entering a car and exiting the scene, the warrant for his arrest reads.
Both men were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.