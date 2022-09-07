A woman arrested in connection with the pursuit that led to a car crash on I-12 Westbound Tuesday in Livingston Parish has been identified as the executive secretary to the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement they arrested Bridgette Hull, 37, of Metairie after discovering her in the middle of a drug transaction when going to arrest suspect Steven McCarthy, 37, of Baton Rouge.
McCarthy fled the scene on I-12 Westbound before crashing, causing a 7-mile traffic delay that afternoon.
Hull, who WAFB first reported worked for the Board, was booked with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute a Scheduled II drug (fentanyl and meth) and possession of a firearm with a CDS charge.
The State Board of Private Security Examiners declined to comment Wednesday. It plans to hold a special board meeting Thursday to discuss Hull's status of employment, an agenda posted online shows.