A New Orleans-based bounty hunter is accused of demanding money from a Baton Rouge woman in exchange for not taking her to jail, according to a Baton Rouge police report.
Kem Wendell Toliver Jr., 28, of 3402 Treasure St., New Orleans, was arrested by Baton Rouge police on one count of extortion on Thursday. He was released from jail Friday after posting bond.
Toliver and another bounty hunter, 32-year-old Nicholas Thomas Sherlock, are accused of entering a Baton Rouge woman's home around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2016 and telling her that she was going to jail, according to the report. They told the woman that they had a warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear for a misdemeanor DWI, but they offered to not take her to jail that night if she gave them money.
The woman eventually gave the men $150, but they later contacted her and a friend over the phone at the social media app Snapchat, police said. The men only stopped contacting them after the victim's mother complained to the bonding agency.
Sherlock, of 10948 South Hardy St., New Orleans, was arrested on extortion on July 26, 2018. He was released the same day after posting bond.