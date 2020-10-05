PRAIRIEVILLE — A teenager was arrested Monday in the stabbing death of a man, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to reports of a stabbing in the L&D trailer park off La. 42 in Prairieville, found Nathaniel Mcleod Sr., 39, dead at the scene.
A short time later, deputies arrested a 17-year-old at a nearby residence. Investigators learned the teenager and Mcleod had been in a physical altercation before the stabbing, deputies said in a statement.
The juvenile was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Youth Detention Center and booked on a count of second-degree murder.