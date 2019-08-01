Former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni has reached a settlement agreement with the department's leadership that allows both parties to finally sever ties after Salamoni was fired for his role in the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, which ignited nationwide protests more than three years ago.

Police Chief Murphy Paul announced Thursday morning that the deal will "ensure he will never be policing the streets of Baton Rouge again.”

An attorney for Paul said Salamoni's termination will be replaced with a formal resignation from the department, and in exchange the officer will withdraw his appeal to the local civil service board, which review discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters. The appeal hearing was scheduled for later this month but has now been canceled, allowing both Paul and Salamoni — along with the entire Baton Rouge community — to avoid once again rehashing the events of July 5, 2016.

Salamoni will not receive back pay.

Paul said Salamoni should never have become an officer at the Baton Rouge Police Department because he did not disclose a prior arrest for domestic abuse — which Paul said should have made Salamoni unqualified for the role.

"He should have never been hired," Paul said. But also in a review of his conduct during his short time as an officer, Paul said they found a history and pattern of aggression and unprofessional interactions with residents.

However, Paul was clear that Salamoni is not a representation of their agency.

“We are a department committed to healing and safety," Paul said. "We have honorable men and women who work for the Baton Rouge Police Department.”

Paul announced his decision to fire Salamoni last year, following the end of two criminal investigations that resulted in no charges for Salamoni or Howie Lake II, the other officer who was involved in the struggle with Sterling. Salamoni submitted his appeal soon thereafter, asking the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to overturn his termination, which would have given him his job back.

Civil service board again reschedules appeal hearing for fired BRPD police officer Blane Salamoni The local civil service board has again rescheduled an appeal hearing for former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, who was fired for …

The board had pushed back Salamoni's appeal hearing several times before the settlement was announced, scheduling it most recently for Aug. 14-16.

Salamoni's attorney, John McLindon, filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the appeal. The motion asked the board to "dismiss all claims in the matter" with each party bearing its own costs in the case. It did not outline the terms of the settlement.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Attorneys said previously that both sides had agreed to postpone the civil service hearing for months in hopes of reaching a joint settlement that would resolve both the civil service appeal and a civil lawsuit filed against Salamoni on behalf of Sterling's children. The lawsuit, filed in June 2017 in state district court, claims that when Salamoni fired the shots that killed Sterling, the officer's decision exemplified longstanding problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department, including a culture of entrenched racist attitudes and excessive force among some officers.

+3 Alton Sterling family sues Baton Rouge, two police officers, says shooting shows racist behavior The children of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man who was fatally shot by a white Baton Rouge police officer just under a year ago, alle…

Mike Adams, an attorney representing Sterling's youngest children in that case, said Wednesday that settlement talks for that case have fallen apart in recent weeks, and he's no longer hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future. Attorneys representing the Sterling family had initially been optimistic about reaching a settlement before their 2020 trial date.

It appears that with the family's lawsuit at a standstill, city officials worked separately to settle Salamoni's civil service appeal.

Paul on Thursday also apologized to the Sterling family, as well as the greater community, for any distrust or pain this shooting — as well as other incidents — have caused.

"That behavior is not acceptable," Paul said. "Baton Rouge, we are sorry."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called the resolution with Salamoni "a long time coming."

"Our department no longer has room for individuals who can’t live up to its high standards or have shown a pattern of unprofessional behavior," Broome wrote in a statement. "Public servants are and should be held to a higher standard, no one is exempt."