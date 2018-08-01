Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Reginald Jones, 37, 8197 Jefferson Park Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlamps required and driver's license required.
- Deandre Martin, 25, 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Douglas McCoy, 19, 285 Plantation Way, Roswell, Georgia, first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, misdemeanor theft, red light violation and stop sign or yield sign violation.
- Liljuan Wiggins, 30, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, first-offense DWI, speeding, insurance required, license plate switched and failure to maintain control.