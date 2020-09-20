Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jamal Harden, 33, 8666 Balis Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license required.
- Earnest Wellington, 46, 11312 Cypress Dale Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked, driving left of center, no proof of insurance, and inspection sticker switched.