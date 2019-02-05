Four East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmates were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after medical personnel said they had vomited but were unsure of the cause, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the prison just before 8 a.m. Tuesday for a possible overdose, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. He said four inmates were transported.
But Hicks said prison medical staff did not believe the sicknesses were overdoses, but thought the inmates could have ingested something that cause them to throw up.
"They were transported out of an abundance of precaution," Hicks said. She said they were all OK when they were taken to the hospital.
She said the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which runs the prison, is investigating the incident.
This story will be updated.