An electrical problem caused a fire in a Baton Rouge home Sunday morning, leading to more than $50,000 in damage, according to city fire officials.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded just after 9 a.m. and found smoke billowing out of the rear of a home in the 600 block of Longwood Drive.
Two people inside the home had escaped and were uninjured, a fire department spokesman said.
Firefighters entered the front door and quickly extinguished the fire they saw on the home’s ceiling.
The fire was contained to the back of the home but the rest of the home suffered smoke damage, fire officials said. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.