One person died in a head-on collision early Saturday morning in Walker, State Police reported.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., 19-year-old Kali Sunde of Walker was traveling with a passenger on Walker Road North in a Toyota Camry, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Blaze Kilpatrick, 19, also of Walker, was driving in the opposite direction along the same highway in a Honda Accord when Sunde crossed the centerline and struck Kilpatrick’s car head-on.
Though Kilpatrick was properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Scrantz said they suspect impairment on the part of Sunde, who was arrested and taken to a nearby facility where she provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit
Sunde was booked into Livingston Parish Jail on vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and no insurance.
Impairment is not known on the part of Kilpatrick, but police obtained a routine toxicology sample to be submitted for analysis. Scrantz said the crash remains under investigation.