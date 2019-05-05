Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records shows.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- David Altman, 52, 12788 Wedgewood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, highway obstruction, barricades.
- Larry Augustus, 60, 12212 Mumford Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to signal, license plate required.
- Anthony Jones, 37, 13851 Chalmette Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, headlights required, insurance required.
- Rikki Smith, 28, 12924 Wallis Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Cory Sperier, 30, 10642 Hillshire Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation, improper lane usage.