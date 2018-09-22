The man behind the wheel of a 2007 Freightliner whose fiery crash shut down Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish for several hours Saturday has been arrested for DWI, according to Louisiana State Police.
Freddie Jackson, 55 ,of Harvey, was booked into Ascension Parish jail on counts of first offense DWI and careless operation.
According to LSP, Jackson was traveling westbound on I-10 in Prairieville when he struck a concrete guardrail, rupturing his fuel tank and causing the 18-wheeler to burn.
The accident caused I-10 westbound to be shut down for several hours Saturday morning.
Jackson was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and was released.