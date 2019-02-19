Mike Cazes isn't planning to give up his badge just yet. The longtime West Baton Rouge Sheriff has announced he will run in October's election.
In a news release Tuesday announcing that he will seek re-election, Cazes touted increased security in area schools, advancing technology, and personnel and training additions as successes that he accomplished in the past four years.
Cazes is currently in his fourth term in office. In his at last election against Troy Maranto in 2015, he won in a landslide with 73 percent of the vote. The race prior, he took 72 percent of the vote.
The qualifying period for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's race isn't until August 6 through 8, but Cazes appears to be the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring.