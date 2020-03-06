At least one person has been pronounced dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on O'Neal Lane late Friday afternoon, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road.
Casey Rayborn Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that preliminary information suggests the car was traveling at a high speed when it struck a bridge at the intersection. One person in the car died, while two others fled the scene on foot, she said.
Deputies were able to locate who they believe is the driver of the car and transport him to the hospital for minor injuries. Hicks said impairment is suspected.
The other passenger has not been located yet. Hicks said charges may be pending, once a toxicology report is complete.