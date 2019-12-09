A deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish has resulted in a man's death, according to a St. Helena Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The incident occurred at 102 Nichols Lane, where St. Helena deputies arrived to make an arrest on a warrant around 6:45 p.m., said Chief of Operations Joe Chaney. The man who answered the door had a gun in his hand and refused to put it down.
Deputies fired their weapon two times, but it is not immediately clear if the suspect shot his gun, Chaney said. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Deputies were not injured in this incident, Chaney said. The investigation is being conducted by Louisiana State Police.