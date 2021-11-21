A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while biking a few blocks from Louisiana State University Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police say.
According to BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely, the crash occurred around 11 a.m., when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon struck 77-year-old Norimoto Murai as he was biking near his home along the 700 block of Stanford Avenue.
The car's driver reportedly stayed on the scene as Murai was transported to a hospital. He later died of his injuries.
McKneely said the crash is under investigation by BRPD's Traffic Homicide detectives.