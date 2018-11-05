A fatal stabbing in New Orleans on Oct. 21 has been ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's report.
Brian Williams, 60, has been identified as the victim officers found lying on the ground bleeding from the left side of his body. Sharp force injuries have been ruled the cause of death.
Officers were called to the scene at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street near the Pontchartrain Expressway just before noon, NOPD said.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.