Police say three people were shot in the same incident Tuesday night, killing one and wounding two others.

Baton Rouge police say 34-year-old Trikee Kelly was killed in a shooting in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. A 31-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting; police said they fled the scene in a car, seeking help.

The pair were found not far from the shooting site, in the 1300 block of Plank Road, and were taken to the hospital. Initial reports on the victims were not clear on whether their injuries were the result of the same shooting event.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, just hours after Baton Rouge saw its first homicide of 2021, when one person was pronounced dead in a shooting on Cadillac Street earlier that afternoon.