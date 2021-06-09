A Florida man was the 10th person convicted after authorities say he participated in a far-reaching bank fraud scheme that affected people in multiple states, including Louisiana.
Raymond Matthews, 35, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana. He was also sentenced to serve five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $224,068 in restitution in addition to $77,070.69 in proceeds from his criminal activities.
Matthews was one of 10 people who admitted in their guilty pleas to breaking into empty cars, stealing licenses, checkbooks and credit and debit cards between August 2016 and February 2017 in various states. They would use these items to conduct fraudulent financial transactions, including filling out stolen checks and forging people’s signatures to cash them at the victims’ banks.
So far, eight people have been sentenced in the federal, state and local investigation. Each person has been ordered to pay restitution for their crimes.
“The convictions and sentencings of these interstate criminals sends a clear message that this type of organized crime will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis said. “I want to congratulate our prosecutors and all of our federal, state, and local partners around the country for their tireless efforts.”
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Walker Police Department are among the agencies involved in the investigation.