An arrest in a weekend killing at an Erwinville bar led authorities to book a different man in a separate case — the April shooting of a pregnant 19-year-old woman in Plaquemine.

Police accuse Ronald Campbell, 17, of fatally shooting 21-year-old Trey Allen in the parking lot of Raxx bar on Saturday.

By Tuesday morning, authorities had booked Campbell into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials said Allen was trying to break up a fight outside the bar when gunfire broke out.

WBRSO spokesman Zach Simmers said the Raxx shooting investigation led officers to the suspect in an unrelated shooting months earlier.

Simmers said when investigators looked for Campbell at his mother's house, they happened upon 17-year-old Deondra Lagarde, a suspect in the April 9 shooting of a 19-year-old pregnant woman in Plaquemine.

Lagarde was at Raxx with Campbell on the night Allen was killed, Simmers said.

After the Raxx shooting, West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Alcohol Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier to suspend operations at the bar because it was apparently serving alcohol to minors.

Legier revoked the bar’s alcohol permit, citing “public safety concerns” after the incident. RAXX is scheduled for a hearing with ATC in early October, as law requires a hearing within 10 days of pulling the permit.

Simmers said the shooting investigation is ongoing, and he expects to make related arrests.

On Monday, Clayton said both juveniles will be tried as adults.

Authorities brought them to Alabama over the weekend, as there were no state facilities that could accommodate them.

Now that they’re being tried as adults, officials say both are being brought back to Louisiana.

Simmer said Lagarde was booked at the Iberville Parish Jail Tuesday morning for attempted second-degree murder.

“These young folks at 17 years of age arming themselves with guns and sucking the life out of folks aren't acting like kids,” Clayton said. “They are acting like adults.”

Clayton said he is convening a grand jury to hear the case.