Two drag-racing incidents in Baton Rouge over Memorial Day weekend drew large crowds of spectators, blocked roadways and ended in arrests, Baton Rouge Police said.
These are the latest in a series of recent drag racing incidents that have roiled the streets of Baton Rouge.
On Saturday shortly before midnight, police responded to reports about drag racing at the intersection of North Airway Drive and Tom Drive and found a driver, later identified as Jason Cager, doing donuts in the intersection in an orange Chevrolet Camaro, an affidavit of arrest says.
Cager and other vehicles there fled the scene at high speeds. Cager ran a red light at North Airway Drive and Cortana Place then sped through the parking lot of a nearby Walmart store, according to the arrest report.
With the help of a Baton Rouge Police helicopter keeping him in sight, Cager was arrested six miles away when he stopped at a red light at Perkins Road and Siegen Lane, the affidavit says.
Cager was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of drag racing on a public roadway, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice and aggravated flight from an officer.
In the second incident, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, police officers on patrol on South Choctaw Drive found a driver, later identified as Troy Perret, drag racing and doing car stunts in a blue 1999 Ford Mustang in the 13700 block of South Choctaw, where spectators and other vehicles had gathered.
Perret was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of drag racing on a public roadway, aggravated obstruction of a highway, license plate required and no driver's license on person.
Saturday's drag racing comes a month after a drag race ended with an injured East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy.
Another arrest made on Sunday was connected with a drag-racing incident on April 30 that shut down College Drive and Interstate 10 after a Garth Brook concert earlier that evening at LSU.
Videos on social media from that night showed one of the cars involved was a gray 2021 Dodge Charger, an affidavit of arrest says.
The driver of the Charger, Clifford Hall, was arrested at a traffic stop Sunday by an officer who recognized the car.
Hall was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of drag racing on a public roadway, aggravated obstruction of a highway and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.