Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brian Burvant, 23, Deer Pass Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Bryan Cavey, 34, 18868 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, careless operation and refusing chemical test.
- Deborah Cooper, 48, 15036 E. Beaver Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license expired and failure to register vehicle.
- Matthew Garner, 20, of Pine Grove, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Darla Ingerson, 39, 5745 Howell Park Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Jarrett Moss, 43, 4949 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.