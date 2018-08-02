A tree fell on a house early Thursday in a neighborhood off North Acadian Thruway, leaving two people injured, authorities said.
Emergency crews spent more than 30 minutes extricating one of the people from the house who had become pinned in bed when the tree fell, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Both patients were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, Chustz said.
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. Thursday reporting a tree down in the 3400 block of Madison Avenue in Baton Rouge.