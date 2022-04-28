Two people were killed in a hit and run on Lobdell Avenue early Thursday, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Srae Wagner, 21, and Kimberly Polson, 19, died at the scene after they were hit by an unknown vehicle in the street's 1500 block just before 1:30 a.m.
The driver immediately left the scene, McKneely said. The incident is still under investigation.
He urged anyone with information to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.