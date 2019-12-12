Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a home on Highland Road caught fire Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highland near Dentation Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to assist. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the roof, which soon collapsed, said BRFD spokesperson Mark Miles. The crew searched the house and was able to find the home's owner, still alive.
While there's no word yet on what caused the fire, a spokesperson with EMS says the owner was transported from the scene in critical condition.
The house was a total loss, Miles said.