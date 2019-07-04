A Baton Rouge man is accused of robbing a man he met on a dating app and his two roommates inside their apartment, police say.
On July 1, Antoine Prevost was hanging out at the victim's apartment with the victim, who he met on the dating app 'Tagged' just a few days earlier, according to an arrest report for Prevost, who used the name 'Ray J' on the app.
He twice left the apartment and returned with an additional person. Once Prevost had two people with him, Baton Rouge police said he pulled out a gun and robbed the three roommates inside their Amanda Drive apartment.
Prevost, of 3257 Wyoming Street, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of armed robbery. The victims told police that Prevost and the two other men took a Playstation, one victim's wallet with $200 cash and another victim's backpack with $200 cash.
The two other accused men were not identified in the arrest report for Prevost.
The first time that Prevost left the apartment, he was driving a blue sedan, according to the report. He called the first victim and said he had been in an accident, so he needed a ride. The victim called a Lyft for Prevost, who then arrived back at the apartment with a second man.
The group hung out for a while before Prevost and the second man left to go to the store, according to the report.
As they walked out, one of the roommates saw the second accused man use his shirt to open the front door, according to the report. This made the roommate suspicious so he started to get up. Moments later, the three accused men rushed into the apartment so he locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.
This same roommate told police earlier in the day that he saw the accident with the blue sedan happen on Burbank Drive. He took a video of it, which showed that the vehicle hit a water main and water was gushing everywhere. That video captured the license plate of the sedan.