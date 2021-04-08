A Southeastern University student has been arrested, accused of stabbing an LSU student multiple times in a Southeastern dorm Saturday, according to the campus police department.
Elizabeth Grace Johnson, an 18-year-old from Folsom, was arrested after officers with the Southeastern University Police Department responded to a reported disturbance on the third floor of University Hall. There, they found a non-student that had been stabbed multiple times by their dating partner, the Southeastern student, according to a police report.
Both Johnson and the victim were transported to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment. Johnson was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for aggravated battery, according to the report.
The victim remained in the hospital in critical condition, according to the report. Family identified him on social media as an LSU student.
Johnson has since bonded out of jail, according to booking documents.
Johnson has been placed on an interim suspension by Southeastern while the investigation plays out, which means she is barred from campus, spokesman Mike Rivault said in a statement.
"This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process," Rivault wrote. "The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete."
Rivault emphasized that the stabbing was an "isolated incident."