Baton Rouge police have arrested a teenager in the shooting death of Byron Batiste, who was found dead inside his Prescott Road apartment last month.

Christopher Keller Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.

Keller faces one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

No other details about the circumstances surrounding the crime were immediately available.

Batiste's killing marked the first of three homicides the weekend before Thanksgiving during a spike in fatal gun violence that prompted Baton Rouge police to boost patrols across the city.

"I want to reassure our citizens that we are continuously taking steps to address violence in our city," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said at the time. "There will always be ebbs and flows when it comes to crime and we are being proactive to stop it."

Police also pledged they were aggressively following leads on recent killings following a notable increase during the month of November.

Batiste had lived in the Baton Rouge area his whole life. He spent several years working at the Georgia Pacific plant in Port Hudson as a forklift operator, but was one of almost 700 people whose jobs were cut in early 2019 when the company shut down a major division of its paper mill.

After a few months of looking for work, he had recently been hired at Capital City Produce and was grateful for the opportunity, his sister, Renee Batiste, said in the days after his death.

"I know you hear this all the time, but when I say my brother did not deserve to die like that — he was truly a family person. He was not in the streets," she said, speaking slowly and choosing her words carefully. "He was an absolutely wonderful person with a good heart."