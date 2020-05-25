A 17-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 north of LA 964 in Zachary, according to Louisiana State Police.
Michael Cammack, of St. Francisville, died in the crash, which happened shortly before 1:30 p.m., said State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor J. Scrantz.
Cammack and his two passengers were traveling northbound on U.S. 61 in a 2016 Dodge Journey, Scrantz said. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median, then struck a bridge guardrail bordering the southbound lanes.
Cammack, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, Scrantz said. The passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. This crash remains under investigation.