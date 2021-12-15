A Hammond man accused of shooting another man in the chest during an argument over Oxycodone pled guilty this week to a drug and weapons charge, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced Wednesday.
According to court documents, on May 15, 2020, Navorious Hills was selling prescription Oxycodone pills when he got into an argument with another man during a drug transaction at the Manchac Public Boat Launch in Tangipahoa Parish.
The documents say that, as the disagreement escalated, Hills grabbed his Glock Model 43 handgun and shot the man in the chest.
Hills, 41, later admitted he was there to sell the man, who was identified in court documents as "D.B.," 10 pills in exchange for $400. He also told authorities he carried the gun with the intention of using it to defend his illegal narcotics activity, the documents say.
Hills continued to say that during the deal, D.B. sat in his pickup truck with the windows rolled down, while Hills remained on a motorcycle parked alongside the truck.
At one point, D.B got out of the vehicle and knocked Hills' bike over with his truck door, leading to the argument.
Hills pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.