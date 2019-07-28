A 52-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a fatal crash near O'Neal Lane and West Interstate 12 Saturday evening, Baton Rouge Police said.

Timothy Stears, of 15645 Waywood Ave., was driving west on I-12 in a 2006 Ford F150 that was pulling a trailer full of lawn equipment around 7 p.m. For unknown reason, Stears attempted to abruptly take the west bound exit to O'Neal Lane, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the bottom of a nearby ditch.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Stears was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the truck with him was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.