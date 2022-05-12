A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a house last October died last week from his wounds, Baton Rouge Police said in a news release Thursday.
Germorius Ferguson, 25, was shot around 11:47 p.m. on October 8 in the 12000 block of Lockhaven Drive, according to a spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. He died of his wounds May 5.
No motive or suspect are known at the time, and the shooting remains under investigation, Mckneely said. Anyone with information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.