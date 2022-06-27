Portions of the Ascension Parish Prison were built when Gerald Ford was president, and Sheriff Bobby Webre says the time's coming when a new part of the jail will have to be built to replace this oldest section.
In the meantime, Webre, the onetime warden for 16 years, says he hopes to extend the life of that part of the jail dating from 1970s, and also newer sections, with better and possibly cheaper maintenance at least partially through free inmate labor.
After years of handling the job, parish government officials recently agreed to let Webre manage the maintenance and some capital improvements of the 572-bed jail near Donaldsonville.
With sufficient repairs, Webre said, he could extend the life of the oldest part of the jail by four or five years, but after that, it might be time to consider a new addition to replace that oldest section, known as Unit 1.
"Now I have to believe either me or the next sheriff and the next parish president is going to have really consider how much more you can get out a jail that was built in '75," Webre said. "Because the minute we opened it, it was 24/7 and how much more can we get out of that?"
The jail had expansions in 1988 and again in the late 2000s.
In a recent count earlier this month, the jail housed about 480 people. Around 95 were federal or state Department of Corrections inmates. The rest were people waiting in pre-trial detention, the sheriff said.
Unlike the open, modern dormitory format of the newer additions, oldest unit is a first-generation facility that fits the more "traditional" image of a jail. It has been converted into an administrative space, an open format women's dormitory, and cells for inmates in lockdown.
Despite attempts at repairs and workarounds, the failure of cast-iron pipes under the slab of the old unit and other plumbing problems continue raise major maintenance concerns, Webre said.
Elsewhere, jail buildings, which have a flat roofs, continue to have leaks that need repairs. Among other maintenance concerns, the jail kitchen probably needs equipment upgrades and older jail units need continued improvement of electrical controls.
Webre said that after he left as warden and as different parish administrations came and went, the maintenance wasn't keeping pace with the jail's needs.
Like many other public buildings, roads and infrastructure in Ascension, the jail is part of the $290 million in hard assets and land owned and maintained by parish government.
For years, the parish paid for the jail maintenance staffing and materials. In the late 2000s, the parish agreed to finance $11.5 million in debt for a 300-bed jail expansion.
Under the new deal with Webre, pending only official signatures, the parish would give him the $2.5 million allocation annually set aside for the jail maintenance and let Webre manage the work, instead of the parish.
John Diez, a top aide to Parish President Clint Cointment, said any money Webre is able to save each year will be set aside in the jail capital improvements fund for future work.
Diez explained that as part of the administration's ongoing evaluation of what it does and doesn't do well, it's determined it doesn't do a good job at maintaining the jail when Webre's deputies are running it day to day.
Parish officials, Diez said, are trying to find a more cost-effective business model for the work.
"I don't know of a single plant along the river that has two plant managers: one's over personnel and the other one's over production. And so, we just thought it would be in the best interests, from an efficiency standpoint, … just a better business model (to) take our existing money that we already spend on the jail and let the warden make the decisions," Diez said.
Webre said he and former Sheriff Jeff Wiley had tried in the past to take over maintenance but couldn't get a deal done under the administration of then-President Tommy Martinez.
The parish government would still be responsible for jail inmate medical treatment, however, and other expenses to run the buildings, like utilities.
After council approval this month, the sheriff said he hopes the new maintenance deal will take effect at the start of his new fiscal year on July 1. About a fourth of the annual allocation would be provided to the Sheriff's Office each quarter, he said.
Two to three parish workers had maintained the jail.
Webre said those employees would likely be let go. He said he plans to hire two new maintenance workers and they would oversee jail trusties, who would mostly be involved in preventative maintenance. They aren't paid for their work.
Webre said more significant work would still have to be done through vendors. Under the deal with the parish, however, he would not have to go through the parish's purchasing process.