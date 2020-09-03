Two St. John the Baptist Parish men, including one recently promoted sheriff's deputy, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Avo Marzwanian, 34, of LaPlace, is charged with 10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, the attorney general's office said. Marzwanian is also charged with 15 counts of sexually abusing an animal.
Joseph Guillory, 35, also of LaPlace, is charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Though the Attorney General's Office did not identify which of the two suspects is the former deputy, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office website refers to Marzwanian as a correctional officer in a post on its website.
Another post dated June 2020 says Marzwanian just graduated from the department's field training officer program, meaning he would work with new patrol deputies instructing and supervising them.
"You were chosen for this program ... because your commanders see you as leaders," Sheriff Mike Tregre said about the participants in the online post.
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the attorney general's office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office.
Both men were booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Detention Center.