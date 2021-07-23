A man was injured in an overnight fire at a home in Baton Rouge that investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said was intentionally set.
A 65-year-old man was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital after suffering burns and inhaling smoke. There was no word on his current condition, but officials said he was breathing but unresponsive when he left the scene.
The fire was reported at 2:17 a.m. on 2616 Cable St. When firefighters arrived, they found the porch and front rooms of the home in flames and the 65-year-old lying on the floor next to the door.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the house or any neighboring houses.
Authorities said evidence at the home led them to believe it was arson.