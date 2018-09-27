A 24-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say they determined he had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Joel Reyes, 24, is accused of assaulting the girl in his vehicle in August, his arrest report says.
The girl and Reyes had texted each other about the encounter and then made plans to meet again, the report says. Reyes had also asked for nude photos from the girl.
Reyes, 1625 Port Dr. #3, was booked into Parish Prison on a count of indecent behavior with juveniles.