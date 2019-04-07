Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- David Butanda-Fragoso, 43, 2225 College Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Yumoyne Cannon, 31, 10132 Avenue H, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, insurance required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Alexander Porter, 57, 1920 Monterrey Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Peter Ross, 35, 1477 Lake Calais Ct., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Louis Walker, 47, 8258 S. Laredo Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal or improper turn and reckless operation.
- Michael Young, 34, 9233 Bramble Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule 1, 2 and 5 drugs, possession of schedule 5 drugs, possession of legend drug, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and felon in possession of a firearm.