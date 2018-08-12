Bus_crash

A crash involving a Baton Rouge police unit and a bus left three people injured near the intersection of Fairfields Avenue and North Acadian Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people — including two Baton Rouge police officers — have been hospitalized after a crash Sunday evening involving a school bus and a cop car, authorities said.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the three people were all in stable condition and received injuries that did not appear life threatening. 

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.  

He said the crash involved a school bus with multiple people inside and a marked police unit.

