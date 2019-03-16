A man was arrested Saturday for causing a three-vehicle crash on LA Highway 70 that resulted in a man’s death, State Police reported.
Kenneth Little, 54, was killed when Rodney Earl, 29, of Gonzales struck Little’s vehicle head-on.
The incident began when Earl crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Honda Accord driving in the opposite direction. Earl’s Buick continued northbound in the southbound lane and came to a halt after striking Little’s vehicle.
State Police reported that though Little was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they suspect impairment as a possible cause for the crash.
State Police said Earl was "found in possession of several different types of narcotics."
Troopers arrested Earl after he was discharged from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and booked him into Ascension Parish Detention Center on vehicular homicide, in addition to several other counts.
The driver and a passenger in the Honda Accord were taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, State Police said.