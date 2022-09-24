Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States.
A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee — and to people tuned in across the country — was Vanessa Fano, whose brother, Jonathan Fano, hanged himself in his cell after 10 weeks inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in 2017.
“Jonathan would spend hours upon hours listening to my problems and would do anything to support me,” Fano told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday. “But at the time he needed the same support, no one responsible for his care, custody and control gave it to him.”
At the hearing in Washington, lawmakers heard witnesses describe the aging facility where Jonathan Fano died as a symbol of a deepening problem in America’s jails — places where poor tracking of fatalities has enabled failures of oversight and fueled a cycle of deaths.
A federal law enacted in 2014, the Death in Custody Reporting Act, requires states to submit data on deaths in prisons and jails to the Justice Department. The law covers both pre-trial facilities and lockups designed to hold convicted offenders for longer periods.
But a report issued Tuesday by the bipartisan Senate subcommittee blasted the Justice Department for failing to implement the law over the past eight years. Some local corrections officials have not received data requests from the feds for years in that period, officials said, creating data gaps that have hindered Congress from pinpointing and regulating facilities where many prisoners have died.
“It has become clear in the course of this investigation that the Department is failing in its responsibility to implement the Death in Custody Reporting Act,” said Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, the subcommittee chair. “That is, the Department is failing to determine who is dying behind bars, where they are dying, and why they are dying, and therefore failing to determine where and which interventions are most urgently needed to save lives.”
Though well-intentioned, the law “produced unintended consequences that adversely affected the Department’s ability to produce complete and accurate information on deaths in custody,” a top DOJ official, Maureen Henneberg, told the Senate panel. And an audit by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that 70% of records provided by states were missing at least one element required by the law, such as a description of the circumstances surrounding a death or the age of the individual.
Enforcing the Death in Custody Reporting Act could allow the DOJ to exercise more oversight of lockups with high death rates, members of the committee said — something activists in East Baton Rouge and across Louisiana, which has the highest rate of incarcerated people in the country, have pushed for years.
A lack of data about who dies in Louisiana’s jails and prisons has been a perennial problem, according to Loyola University law professor Andrea Armstrong. Armstrong testified before the subcommittee Tuesday. She previously led a team of researchers in building a database of Louisiana prison deaths, which arose because of a lack of such data from government sources.
That report shows that between 2015 and 2019, at least 786 Louisiana men, women and youths are known to have died in incarceration. The true number is likely higher; only 69% of facilities statewide responded to the team’s records requests, Armstrong said. The researchers found that, of the over 100 local jails in the state, East Baton Rouge Parish, Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish had the highest numbers of deaths, Armstrong told the subcommittee on Tuesday.
None of that data was readily available before the Loyola researchers began the tracking project, Armstrong told the Senators. In fact, she said, that information has gotten murkier over roughly the past decade.
“Deaths in custody are now more invisible than before implementation of DCRA,” Armstrong said. “Simply put, if we don’t collect the data, we can’t understand how and why people are dying while incarcerated. We also can’t determine how many of the deaths are preventable.”
Activists in Baton Rouge have spent years demanding better health care and greater oversight at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where Fano’s brother died, and where the death rate remains well above the national average for pretrial detention facilities.
Three men held there have died so far this year — all fatalities attributed to opioids. In the latest fatality, officials said an inmate conspired to smuggle fentanyl into the facility in a toothbrush, leading another man held there on charges of burglary, theft and weapons possession to suffer a fatal overdose.
Activists with the East Baton Rouge Prison Reform Coalition have questioned that account, particularly officials’ claim that an inmate’s girlfriend threw the fentanyl-packed toothbrush over the prison’s fence.
Speaking to the panel of senators on Tuesday, Vanessa Fano said the mental wounds from her brother’s death remain fresh more than five years later.
“When we finally saw his lifeless body for the first time in 10 weeks, he was handcuffed to an intensive care unit bed,” Fano said, through tears. “It was only then we realized how wrong we were to place our trust in this system.”