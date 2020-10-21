Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dylan Miner, 38, 1334 21st Street, Georgia, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, license plate required, insurance required and misrepresentation during booking.
- Riki Sontag, 26, 812 W. Garfield Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and carless operation.