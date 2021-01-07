A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the overnight shooting death of a 30-year-old man, police said.
Sylvester Harrison was found dead just before midnight on Wednesday inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Enterprise Street, according to spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
A 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment as well. Her condition was not immediately available, but authorities said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police detectives, assisted by the BRPD Special Response Team, arrested 39-year-old Joseph Berry on Thursday. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.