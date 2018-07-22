Baton Rouge police set off flash bangs and Special Response Team officers stormed an apartment off Florida Boulevard where they believed a man had barricaded himself Sunday evening. Turns out, no one was inside.
Police had believed the man, who they thought was armed, was in an upstairs apartment at the Colonial Terrace complex at 675 Wooddale Blvd. at the time. After the SRT officers left the apartment, firefighters went inside with fans.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said no one was in the apartment when police went in after staying at the scene for four hours.
The initial call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday made by a third party about a man beating a woman, McKneely said.
The mother of the woman who was beaten said her daughter was outside the apartment when police arrived. She said her daughter is 26 and has a 6-year-old daughter of her own.
She said the man has been abusing her daughter for the two years that they've been dating on and off.
The mother called police Sunday afternoon when she came to drop off her granddaughter and noticed injuries to her daughter’s face — including two black eyes and marks around her neck that suggested she had been strangled.
She said the man was inside the apartment when she called police, armed with a gun. But he must have slipped out somehow either before or after officers arrived.
"I want women to know that when a man hits you and disrespects you, that's not love," the victim's mother said at the scene. "You need to get out of that relationship and run like hell."
Baton Rouge police believed a man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Wooddale Boulevard off Florida Boulevard. Police believe he was armed. Turns out, no one was inside. More info here: https://t.co/4cMbqpnPyC @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/qnO1yMi24j— Lea Skene (@lea_skene) July 22, 2018
