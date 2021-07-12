A man was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun into the Our Lady of the Lake hospital, said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jordan Bradford, 23, of Baker entered OLOL's emergency room and came up to the registration desk. He told the clerk that his "brain was hurting" and needed a check up, according to an arrest report.
The clerk then noticed a gun concealed under his jacket and called security. When the deputy on assignment arrived, they found a Glock 43 under his armpit in his jean jacket. He told the deputy he did not have a permit to carry the handgun.
Bradford said he only had the gun because he thought someone was going to kill him. He was arrested on charges of illegal carrying of weapons as well as a previous bench warrant and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
OLOL said in a statement Tuesday that they plan to reevaluate their security practices in response to the rise in crime in Baton Rouge.
"Violent crime has increased exponentially in the city of Baton Rouge and must stop now," wrote OLOL in the statement. "No one is immune from the impact, not even our most sacred institutions such as community hospitals, as we’ve seen recently across our city."