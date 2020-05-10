Five people were injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near a convenience store on Plank Road, emergency officials said.
Emergency Medical Services responded around 3:20 p.m. to Carlins Foot Market in the 2900 block of Plank Road where the shooting happened, said EMS spokesman Brad Harris.
Four of the victims were brought to the hospital, and one was in critical condition, he said. Three others were in stable condition.
A fifth person was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, though the person's condition was unknown, Harris said.
It wasn't immediately known what led to the shooting.
Check back for updates on this developing story.